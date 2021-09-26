Joan Marlowe Myrah
Joan Marlowe Myrah went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2021. Joan was born on January 27, 1932 at Fort Benning, Georgia to Leonard Everett Marlowe and Martha Anna Weiss Marlowe. Her father was in the military, so she attended schools in Georgia, New York, Florida, Arkansas, and graduated from Nuremburg American High School in Germany. Joan earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor in Belton, Texas in 1953 and was awarded the Loyalty Cup.
She married LT Halvor Hegland Myrah Jr. in Kaiserslautern, Germany on May 15, 1954. Joan taught a variety of grades in several states during Hal’s military career. In 1987 she was named, “Educator of the Year” for KISD by the Rotary Club. Through the years, Joan was active in the Boy and Girl Scout organizations, taught Sunday school, and sang in the choir at Grace Lutheran Church in Killeen, Texas.
Writing children’s short stories along with poems, visiting friends in nursing homes, gardening, and solving crossword puzzles were some of her hobbies. She felt blessed having two grandchildren.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple, Heritage Club at UMHB in Belton, Killeen Retired Teachers, Delta Kappa Gamma, Belton Horticulture Club, and an honorary Member of Heart of Texas West Point Club.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, LTC Halvor H. Myrah Jr., her parents, LTC and Mrs. Leonard Marlowe, her in-laws, Col and Mrs. Halvor H. Myrah, her sister, Barbara M. Lyons, and her brother-in-law, Douglas M. Myrah.
She is survived by her son, Halvor Hegland Myrah, III, of Houston and her daughter, Carolyn Sota of Temple, her grandchildren, Stephen Myrah and Taylor LeMaster, her nieces, Liane Mullinax and Joanna Fletcher, her nephews, Steve Lyons and Tim Lyons, as well as her brother-in-law LTC Jack and Phyllis Myrah, and her sister-in-law, Rose Myrah.
Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staffs of Morada Temple and Amedisys Hospice Care. Memorials can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Ministries, Temple, Texas or the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Belton, Texas.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
