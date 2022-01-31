Anna D. Tindle Mathisen, 67, of Belton died Monday Jan 31, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELTON — Anna D. Tindle Mathisen, 67, of Belton died Monday, Jan. 31, at a Belton nursing home. Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save