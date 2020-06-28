John Olivares, 67, of Temple died Saturday, June 27, at a Temple hospital.
No services are planned.
He was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Temple to Alfonso Olivares Sr. and Lily Martinez. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include four brothers, Jose Luis Balderas of McAllen, and Raymond Aguirre, Alfonso Olivares Jr. and David Olivares, all of Temple; and four sisters, Sofia Carrill of Edinburg, and Irene Olivares Yepes, Guadalupe Hughes and Felicia Martinez, all of Temple.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.