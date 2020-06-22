CAMERON — Services for Anthony John Woytek, 58, of Temple are pending with Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Woytek died Saturday, June 20, at a Temple hospital.
Updated: June 22, 2020 @ 8:52 pm
