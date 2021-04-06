BELTON — Services for Toni Gail McCommas, 60, of Waco will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Christian Church in Temple.
Mrs. McCommas died March 29 at a local hospice center.
She was born Dec. 17, 1960, to Mae and Jerry Jett. She worked for Bruceville-Eddy ISD.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark McCommas.
Survivors include a son, Kyle Aaron McCommas of Waco; a stepson, Brian McCommas of Lewisville; a sister, Denise Jett of Weimer; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bruceville-Eddy ISD.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.