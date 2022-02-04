WACO — Services for Robert C. Siler, 69, of Moody will be 2 p.m. today at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco.
The body will be cremated.
Mr. Siler died Monday, Jan. 24, at a Waco hospital.
He was born April 18, 1952, to RC and Johnnie Siler in Waco. He attended school in Moody ISD. He married Barbara Davis on July 3, 1970. He was an EMT and volunteer firefighter in Moody. He served on the Moody City Council. He retired from the city of Moody after 32 years as director of public works.
Survivors include his wife; and a sister, Kimberly Mahood of Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a local volunteer fire department or any charity.