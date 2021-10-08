CAMERON — Services for Juan Manuel Cardona, 48, of Cameron will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in St. Monica Cemetery.
Mr. Cardona died Sunday, Oct. 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 7, 1973, in Mexico to Abraham and Teodora Baez Cardona. He was a self-employed cabinet maker. He married Rosa Linda Reyes. He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; a son, Juan “Manny” Cardona Jr. of Cameron; a daughter, Celeste Cardona of Cameron; his mother of Cameron; three brothers, Agustin Cardona, Fidel Cardona and Angel Cardona, all of Cameron; and five sisters, Rosa Alonso and Catalina Perez, both of Cameron, Socorro Alonso of Ben Arnold, Engracia Cardona of California and Hortencia Cardona of San Luis, Mexico.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today at the church.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.