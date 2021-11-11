BELTON — Services for Gary A. Vail II, 38, of Round Rock will be held at a later date in Austin.
Mr. Vail died Monday, Nov. 8.
He was born Oct. 7, 1983, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Melvin and Sheree Vail. He was raised in Horseheads, N.Y. He graduated from George Washington High School’s Global Village Academy in Danville, Va. He joined the U.S. Army in February 2006 and served in Special Ops Aviation. He ended his military career as a warrant officer CW2 at Fort Hood with the 166th Aviation Brigade. His military career included deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kuwait.
Survivors include his parents of Elmira, N.Y.; his wife, Gabrielle B. Vail of Manhattan, Kan.; two children, Chaz and Ariah Vail of Manhattan, Kan.; a brother, Jared Vail of Astoria, N.Y.; a sister, Nachelle Vail of Austin; and a grandparent, Francis V. Wade of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Crotty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.