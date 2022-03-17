No services are planned for Robert McKina, 84, of Temple.
Mr. McKina died Sunday, March 6, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 23, 1937, in Detroit to Walter Stanley and Charlotte Englund McKina. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1958 and worked for General Motors for 33 years.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Gertrude Evelyn Klepac McKina; two sons, Thomas McKina and Jon McKina; a daughter, Lauri McKina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.