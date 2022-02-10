CAMERON — Services for Mildred Bernice Orsag, 93, of Eddy and formerly of Cameron will be 3 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Orsag died Tuesday, Feb. 8, at a Round Rock hospital.
She was born Jan. 11, 1929, in Cameron to Louis and Laura Brandsteader Denker. She married Lee Roy Orsag in 1945. She worked as a bookkeeper for St. Stephen’s Episcopal School.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997.
Survivors include a son, David Orsag of Eddy; a daughter, Debra Foster of Cedar Park; and two grandchildren.