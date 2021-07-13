Services for Michael Gene Cosper Sr., 74, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Robert Carter officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Cosper died Saturday, July 10, at a Temple living center.
He was born Dec. 9, 1946, in Temple to Winifred Gene and Minnie Belle Durden Cosper. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a farmer and rancher. He also was a salesman and owned a food truck. He was a member of the Bell County Sheriff Posse organization.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Gene Cosper Jr. of Salado and Kevin Wayne Cosper of Temple; a daughter, Susie Marie Marek of Belton; three brothers, Lloyd Cosper Sr., Eddie Cosper and Rick Henderson; five sisters, JoNell Kuntschik, Mollie Orsag, Cindy Purvis, Cathy Nichols and Linda Conrad; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Eldred’s Nursery Foundation, 1220 B Main Street, Belton, TX 76513; or enfound.org or 254-444-3587.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.