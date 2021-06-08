Judy Marie Janes
Judy Marie Janes, beloved wife of the late Gene Janes, passed away suddenly at her residence on June 3, 2021, at the age of 74.
She was born on November 16, 1946 in Granite City, Illinois, to Bert Greer and Catherine Stark Greer. She grew up in Troy, TX and graduated from Troy High School in 1964. In high school, she performed in choir, was a cheerleader, and took part in Future Nurses and Future Teacher programs. She also attended Temple Junior College. She was an office manager for JC Penney’s, where she retired.
Judy married the love of her life, Gene Janes, on November 25, 1966. During their 53 years of marriage together, they had 2 children, Scott Janes and Kelli Janes England. Judy was a devoted wife and loving mother who proudly supported her children in their many activities. She was also a fun loving Grandma to seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She enjoyed any time she could share with them. She deeply loved her family and friends.
Judy was a long standing member of the Troy community and loved by many. Her pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met. She had a warm welcoming heart and always put others before herself. She had a nurturing soul.
Judy was an avid gardener. Most days she could often be seen in her yard hard at work. It was one of her many hobbies and she adored it. One year that hard work earned her the title of Best Yard in Troy. She enjoyed oil painting as well. Judy had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities.
She will always be remembered for her countless acts of kindness, her beautiful smile, her graciousness, family values, her funny wit and her love for God. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Gene Janes. Those left to cherish her memory are her children Scott (Janna) Janes and Kelli Janes England, sister Sue Ann Guggenbickler (Tony) of Alaska, grandchildren: Shelton Janes, Hunter Janes (Sarah), Jay Bonnett, Jaxon Bonnett, Jennie Bonnett, Lily Kay Janes of Belton, Kaelin Marie England of Troy, and great grandchildren: River Janes and Indiana Janes, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be today at Scanio Harper from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Services will be held Wednesday at 10:00am at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Roberts Cemetery in Troy. A lunch will follow at Troy Community Center.
As a special way to honor our mother, flowers are welcome and contributions to the Troy Police Dept or Troy Volunteer Fire Dept. are welcome.
If roses grow in Heaven,
Lord please pick a bunch for me, Place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they’re from me.
Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for awhile.
Because remembering her is easy, I do it everyday, but there’s an ache within my heart
that will never go away.
Poem by Delores Garcia
Paid Obituary