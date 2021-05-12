CAMERON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Jose Rodoldo Gonzalez, 19, of Rosebud will be noon Saturday at St. Monica Catholic Church in Cameron with Margarito Alvarado officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mr. Gonzalez died Saturday, April 10, in Houston.
He was born May 7, 2002, in Mexico to Rodoldo Gonzalez and Maria Lorena Isabel Ponce. He worked as a construction worker.
Survivors include a brother, Israel Gonzalez; two sisters, Renata Gonzalez and Kamila Gonzalez; his parents; and a grandparent, M. Solidad Zertucne.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.