Private services for Nancy Lee McCray, 81, of Temple will be at First Christian Church in Temple due to COVID-19 precautions.
Ms. McCray died Wednesday, April 8, at a local care center.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1938 in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Willard and Margarite Heltzel Knight. She worked as a registered nurse in Pennsylvania.
Survivors include a sister-in-law, Martha Knight of Temple.
Memorials may be made to: Tuesday Solace at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Rd., Temple, Texas 76502.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.