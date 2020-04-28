Mary Florence Titlow Hayes
Mary Florence Titlow Hayes, 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday April 26th, 2020. She was born August 9th, 1926 in Tom Green County to James and Emma Titlow. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Curtis Hayes, brothers, Angelo Titlow, Stanford Titlow, George Titlow, sisters, Bessie Welch, and Betty Stockton. She is survived by her children, Dale Hayes and wife Marshann, Kay Hiser and husband Greg, grandchildren, Kelley Hayes, Ashlee Hiser Jost and husband Garrett, Kimberly Hiser Henderson and husband David, great grandchildren, Collin Herrington and Lydia Henderson, sisters, Delia Ricard and Lou Miller. Mary is also survived by many beloved in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends.
Mary married Curtis Hayes on July 31, 1953. They lived for a short time in Temple before purchasing their home and farm in Bell County, where they raised their children and where they both would live until God called them Home. They were longtime members of 15th St. Church of Christ in Temple.
Mary was a housewife and homemaker who took wonderful care of her husband and children. She enjoyed selling Avon and working part time for a family business after her children began school. She and Curtis, in their golden years, loved to travel the United States with friends and family. For Mary, her family was always her priority. She loved to cook and help plan all the big family gatherings that were part of her life. Mary’s peach cobbler was the family favorite and she was always ready to whip one up. She was Curtis’ main caregiver through the last years of his life. She loved to listen to The Gaithers and watch game shows and travel channels. She read her large print Bible often, until macular degeneration made it too hard to see. She was thankful for her children, grandchildren and great grand children who brought many smiles to her last days. We have no doubt that Mary had a joyful contingent of family and friends, welcoming her to her Heavenly Home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Green, the transition team staff and Scott & White Hospice for their help and care.
The family will have a private graveside service at North Belton Cemetery. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to 15th St Church of Christ, Temple, Texas.
