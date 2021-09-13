SALADO — Services for Margie Howerton, 82, of Waco will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Salado Historic Cemetery with Frank Wallace officiating.
Mrs. Howerton died Friday, Sept. 10, at a Waco nursing home.
She was born Feb. 3, 1939, in Salado to Blanche Levon and Ernest Talmadge Townsend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Howerton.
Survivors include two daughters, Rhonda Webber of Mansfield and Kathy Howerton of Waco; a stepdaughter, Diane; a stepson, Russ; a brother, Lane Townsend; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.