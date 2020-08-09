CAMERON — Services for G.B. McDermott, 86, of the Marlow community will be 10 a.m. Monday in Marlow Cemetery.
Mr. McDermott died Thursday, Aug. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Cameron to Charles Erskine and Elizabeth Griffin McDermott. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School. He served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Korean War. He married Betty Raska on May 2, 1959. He worked for Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. He was a member of the Milam County Junior Livestock Association and Marlow Baptist Church. He was a director at Marlow Water Supply Corp. and served on the Marlow Cemetery Association.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Lorrie Harris and Danna Cheatham, both of Cameron; a sister, Elizabeth McDermott Cole of Marlow; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Monday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.