BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Alondra Ines Garcia, 24, of Temple will be noon Tuesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Ms. Garcia died Monday, Nov. 2.
She was born Feb. 27, 1996, in College Station, to Carmela Guardiola and Arnulfo Garcia. She graduated from Temple High School in 2014. She attended Temple College. She worked for Temple ISD, Spare-Time, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Megg’s Café, Ariza Apartment, Backyard Barbecue and Clear Creek Meadows in Copperas Cove. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include two brothers, Eric Garcia of Midland and Ronnie Garcia of Mesa, Ariz.; and a sister, Bianca of Temple.
Memorials may be made to the Christ the King Youth Program; or the Temple Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.