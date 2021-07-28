ROCKDALE — Services for Garry Olen Holmes, 75, of Thorndale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Holmes died Thursday, July 22, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Jewett to Olen and Opal Sanders Holmes. He was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971, and was stationed in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970. He received a Bronze Star. On Sept. 10, 1966, he married Carolyn Ireland in Rockdale. He was a self-employed business owner for 35 years. After retirement, he moved to Thorndale where he had resided the last two years.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Gari Ellen Ynostrosa, and Zena Preiss; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or K9s for Warriors at www.k9sforwarriors.org.