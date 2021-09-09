Carroll Dean Stephens Coleman
Carroll Dean Stephens Coleman, a resident of Houston, Texas, for the past 21 years passed away on September 4, 2021, at the We Are Family Hospice, Houston. She was preceded in death by her father, William Carroll Stephens and her mother Edith Margaret Smith Stephens, brother Jim Stephens, sister Margaret Stephens Pagel, sister Jane Stephens Hogg, and brother Robert Stephens. Carroll grew up in Temple, Texas, and graduated from Temple High School in 1950. She was a class officer and participated in choir and was a member of the Harmony Maids. She joined the Memorial Baptist Church at an early age.
Carroll received her Associate of Arts degree from Temple Jr. College, Temple, Texas, in 1952. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1956 from Southwest Texas State University, San Marcos, Texas, and her Master of Education degree from McMurry College in Abilene, Texas, in 1965. She completed an additional 45 hours of graduate study with specialization in education for gifted students at Indiana State University, Terre Haute, Indiana.
Carroll married Larry DeMurr Coleman of Belton, Texas, on September 20, 1952, in San Marcos at the County courthouse, while both were juniors in college. Carroll is survived by husband Larry, the love of her life. Also surviving is daughter, Debra Lou Cordell, husband Craig, Freeport, Florida; son David Coleman, wife Barbara, Tomball, Texas; son Daniel Coleman, wife Tamara, Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; grandchildren, Craig Cochran, wife Rachel, Camden, South Carolina; Christina Picheo, husband Anthony, Pensacola, Florida; Elizabeth Caslen, husband Jeffery, Tomball; Austin Coleman, wife Cassidy, Canyon, Texas; Brian Cochran, wife Gabby, Aiken, South Carolina; Samuel Coleman, Dallas; and Katherine Wyatt, husband Brooks, Boerne, Texas; and eight great grandchildren; sister Myra Lea Stephens Parrott, husband Dennis, Plano; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carroll’s professional career in education spanned 40 years in public and private schools. She taught grades 3-8 during her time in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Indiana. She retired in 1995 from the Vigo County Public Schools, Terre Haute, Indiana, where she had taught for 24 years. Carroll received numerous awards as a master teacher and was selected as teacher of the year. Carroll was active in local and state professional and educational organizations and a member of the American Association of University Women. She was a long-time member of the Northwest Houston Women’s Club.
Her interests extended well beyond teaching. She was a gifted artist and writer. Her poems were published in various media and her book, CARROLL’S COLLECTION FROM THE HEART, reflected her love for her family and friends. She was considered a “craft-holic.” Her hands were never idle. Carroll always placed her family first and her love for her family was well known.
Upon retirement, Carroll and Larry lived at the Sandestin Resort in Destin, Florida, while also spending time at their home in Cypress, Texas. Retirement provided an opportunity to travel in the United States as well as Mexico, Canada, and Venezuela. Carroll enjoyed the cruises, and her favorite trips were to Bermuda and the islands in the Caribbean. In 2020 they sold their home in Cypress and moved to The Solana Preserve Senior Living in Houston.
Carroll was very proud to have been reared in Temple. She enjoyed her time at Reagan Elementary and Temple High School and greatly appreciated the opportunities she had working in local businesses. She valued her Christian upbringing, family, and good friends. She was a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church in Houston.
Carroll will be buried in the Coleman family plot in the Salado Cemetery, Salado, Texas, which is near where some of her Stephens ancestors are buried.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lakewood United Methodist Church, Houston, or the Department of Education, McMurry University, Abilene.
