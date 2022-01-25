Bob Carlisle, age 94, passed away at Scott and White Hospital recently. He was born in Belton in 1927 to John Robert Carlisle and Sallie Ranne Carlisle. He graduated from Belton High School in 1944 and received his Eagle Scout Award with Boy Scout Troop 107. He enlisted in the Navy in 1945 and served in the Pacific Theater until 1946. When he returned from active duty, he attended the University of Texas and the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. He worked for Cameron Lumber Company and Temple Electric Supply before going to work for civil service Post Engineers at Fort Hood. He worked for the U.S. Post Office in Belton from 1952 to 1956. He then returned to Fort Hood and worked at the Self Service Supply, the Adjutant General’s Office and as a management analyst with the Comptroller’s office. He worked for the Non-Appropriated Funds at Fort Hood from 1975 until 1979. He completed his career at the Bell County Auditor’s office from 1982 to 1987.
Bob married Mayelle Shepperd in 1950 and they were married for 71 years. He was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church in Belton where he served on numerous boards. For many years, Bob and Roy Potts fed the members of the church at an annual fish fry with white bass which they had caught at Lake Belton.
In Bob’s younger days, he enjoyed doing the jitterbug to the big band sound of the Glen Miller Band. He also was a referee of high school basketball games. In his younger married years, he played tennis once a week. He and Mayelle were avid Bridge players. Bob also loved to grow tomatoes and other vegetables in his garden at home and pick them with his grandchildren. In his later years, he had semi-monthly domino games with Doc Ballard, Roy Potts, and Arthur Potts. Bob loved to hunt and fish and taught his love for both to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors are his wife, Mayelle Carlisle; his daughter, Becky Prasatik and her husband, Bob; and his son, Alan and wife Shelley of Atlanta. He has one granddaughter, Jill Helber (Jacob), and three grandsons, Robert (Carrie), Ryan, and Kirby. He also has one great granddaughter, Libby.
The family would like to extend gratitude to all of the care givers at Stoney Brook of Belton and to all the doctors and staff at Scott and White.
Due to the current COVID situation, services will be held at a later date.
Paid Obituary