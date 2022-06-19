Gloria Ray Moore
Gloria Ray Moore, loving mother, devoted sister, and loyal friend, passed away at the age of 76 on Monday, June 6, 2022.
The youngest of Thomas and Nodia Ray’s six children, Gloria was born on February 23, 1946 in Academy, Texas. After losing her mother at age 11, Gloria was primarily raised by her older siblings. She was forever grateful for the sacrifices they made to provide for her every need, including sending her to college. Gloria initially attended Temple Junior College where she starred on the basketball team before transferring to Mary Hardin Baylor to complete her undergraduate degree in 1968.
After a few years working in North Texas, a short trip back home led to a chance encounter with her high school boyfriend, Jack Miller Moore. Gloria and Jack married at the county courthouse in Sherman, Texas the following year in December 1971. They spent the first years of their marriage living in Dallas where their eldest son, Josh, was born in 1974. Zack joined the family in 1977 after a move to Belton brought them back to central Texas. Their third son, Jake, was born in the same week of 1979 that they moved into their Temple home. A daughter, Carrie, arrived in 1982 to complete their family. The loving home Gloria and Jack created for their family of six was one of her proudest achievements. It remained a special place to her long after Jack’s passing in 2004, after nearly 33 years of marriage.
An avid collector of both mementos and memories, Gloria was equally excited by a good find at the junk store or by an adventure on a trip abroad. She found joy and solace in life’s quiet moments; reading a book, working in the yard, or aimlessly driving down country backroads. But Gloria was often happiest in the boisterous company of her children and granddaughters. She possessed a quick wit that she often used to devastating effect during a game of cards or at the bowling alley. Spending time in her company was precious to not only her children but also to their friends and significant others. Gathering around the campfire with Gloria for drinks and music was the highlight of fall trips home for many.
Gloria was strong willed and determined almost to a fault, never wanting to ask for help or impose herself on others. She lived her life as she saw fit, and was blessed to maintain her independence until the end. Gloria’s grace and strength of spirit, the way she held her unquestioned place as the head of the family, will forever be missed.
Gloria was preceded in death by her brothers Bill and Donald Ray, her sister Mary Lynn Richards, and her husband, Jack Moore. She is survived by sisters Phyllis Palmer, Karen Ray, and Beverly Northen; her children Josh and Kelly Moore, Zack Moore and Risa Berkower, Jake Moore, and Carrie Moore; and her beloved granddaughters, Evan Moore and Isabella Williamson.
At Gloria’s request there will not be a formal service. The family will host a celebration of her life at the end of the summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Gloria’s memory with donations made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Paid Obituary