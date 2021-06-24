Kenneth Wayne Kunkel
Kenneth Wayne Kunkel, 75, of Temple died Wednesday at his residence.
Kenneth was born November 20, 1945 in Fresno, California to Gilbert Kunkel and Lois Cason Kunkel. He graduated from Academy High School in 1963 and attended the University of Texas. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. He married Linda Harper November, 1966. He worked as a Conductor/Brakeman for BNSF Railway. He was a member of Little River United Methodist Church and was a member of American Quarter Horse Association and American Paint Horse Association. He lived in Temple most of his life.
Kenneth enjoyed playing golf, coaching softball, listening to music and showing horses. He dedicated his time to helping many kids improve their skills to show horses at a competitive level.
Survivors include his wife Linda Kunkel of Temple; one daughter Kacey Kunkel of Georgetown; one grandson Kolten Pond of Georgetown; one brother Karl Kunkel of Seattle, Washington, one sister Sue McCoslin of Leander.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00PM Friday June 25, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary