Services for Beulah M. Buchanan, 94, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery.
Mrs. Buchanan died Monday, Feb. 17, at a local care center.
She was born Feb. 2, 1926, in Ste. Genevieve County, Mo., to Isaac and Maude Grovo Thurman. She worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norval B. Buchanan; and a son, William Joseph Buchanan.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Crocker; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.