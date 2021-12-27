ROCKDALE — Services for Bobbie Mae Crouch Hairston, 84, of Gause will be 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gause Cemetery.
Ms. Hairston died Saturday, Dec. 25, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 10, 1937, to Roy Orange and Ouida Lockhart Crouch in Gause, where she also lived all of her life. She had worked as a certified nursing assistant at the Cameron Nursing Home, and later was a school bus driver. She was on the Gause Cemetery Association.
