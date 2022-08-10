JoAnn “Momma Jo” Heaton
JoAnn “Momma Jo” Heaton, age 88, of Gatesville passed away August 8, 2022 in Temple.
She was born May 20, 1934 in Lexington, Kentucky to William D. and Clara (Munson) Jordan. She married William Heaton August 24, 1952. She worked for Baylor Scott & White Hospital in the insurance department for many years. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Temple.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother; Ronald Lewis Jordan, sister; Phyllis Jean Jordan, and daughter; Pamela S. Coleman.
Momma Jo is survived by her grandchildren; Danielle Bowman and husband Gary, James H. Coleman and wife Kimberly, great - grandchildren; Lane Coleman and Colton Coleman.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be August 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Matthew Dossey officiating. Burial will follow in the Flint Creek Cemetery.
Scanio-Harper- Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary