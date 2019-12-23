Services for Vester “Gigi” Helm McNair, 83, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Roy Wayne Clark officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. McNair died Saturday, Dec. 21.
She was born June 23, 1936, in Cherokee County to Oscar and Bessie Evans Helm. She married Othal Wear in August 1952. She later married Clinton Eschbach in 2005. She worked for Wear Radio Service and at the Stagecoach Inn restaurant.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Sheila Hetzel; a son, Daylon Wear; a stepdaughter, June Eschbach; two brothers, Buddy Helm and Dale Helm; a sister, Mary Woods; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Baylor Scott & White Hospice, 2401 S. 31st Street, Temple, TX 76508.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.