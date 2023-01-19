Services for James Williams Jr. “Yae-Yae”, 82, of Temple, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Quantel J. Williams officiating.
Burial will be in Old Providence Cemetery.
Mr. Williams died Saturday, Jan. 7, in a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 16, 1940, to Jim and Parolee Williams in Cameron. He attended school in Cameron. He was a member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. He worked as a mortuary assistant, grave digger, ambulance transport assistant, farmer, salesman, and a trash collector. He opened a small barbeque restraint called ‘Clara & Yae-Yae’s.’ He owned and operated a J&C Secondhand Furniture Store.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Williams; a stepson, Willie Brazell; and a grandchild.
Survivors include five sons, James Williams III, Ricky Brazell, Jessie Brazell, Judge Mathis, and Bobby Brazell; five daughters, Janet Massey, Lovie Barthell, Alice McVade, Sherilyn Griffin, and Hazel Mathis; 31 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.