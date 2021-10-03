CAMERON — Services for Edwin Lyn Peeler, 75, of Buckholts will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in the Corinth Cemetery near Buckholts.
Mr. Peeler died Friday, Oct. 1, at a Temple hospital.
He was born in Temple to Nealon and Angeline Petruy Peeler. He had worked with his dad, learning to be an electrician, and worked at Farmers Gin as a ginner while in high school. He graduated from Buckholts High School, then went to Texas A&M University Institute of Electronic Science where he earned an associate degree in electronic technology. While attending TAMU he worked for Mooney Music Co. where he began repairing electronic organs as a part-time job. In 1966, he was hired at the Cyclotron Institute at TAMU and worked there until until 1976. He became a relief mail carrier for Buckholts for 10 years, and then became a full-time carrier until he retired in 2015. He married Jo Ann Lewallen. He was a member and elder of Christian Community Church, became pastor in June of 2014 and served in that capacity until his death. He served on the Buckholts ISD board of trustees for 21 years as well as director of the Buckholts Betterment Association.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Lori Jean Peeler and Linda Lynn Peeler.
Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Lisa Marshall; a son, Larry Peeler; a brother, Howard Peeler; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Community Church Mission Fund, P.O. Box 8, Buckholts, TX 76518.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.