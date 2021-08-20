Eva Mae Brandon Mensch
1959 – 2021
Eva would not want me to write something sad or sappy about her. Let me just record the facts. She is a Lionesse of a woman. She did what was necessary for her family and friends, and handled it with grace, discretion, and humility. She stands as a prime example of motherhood and friendship. Eva was there to break your fall and help you get back on your feet again. She would not want us to weep, but remember. Let us celebrate a life well-lived surrounded by each other’s memory of her. Eva who is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to us all. It is our honor and privilege to know you. You make us better and bring us together.
Paid Obituary