Services for James Dillard “J.D.” McBride, 91, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be 3 p.m. in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McBride died Wednesday, Aug. 4, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 12, 1929, to William Allen McBride and Dessie Zereda Wigginton in Rosebud. He married Alma Mariam Jernigan on July 3, 1954. He graduated from Temple High School. A Korean War veteran, J.D. worked in civil service at Fort Hood until his retirement. He also worked at American Desk.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a daughter, Carla Gayle McBride; a son, William Allen McBride; a sister, Phyllis Rauch of New Mexico; two grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.