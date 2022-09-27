Lawrence “Larry” Alan Tomlin
Lawrence “Larry” Alan Tomlin, age 75, of Temple passed from this life during the late morning hours of Thursday, September 15th, 2022, at his home. He was born on the 11th day of November 1946 in Temple to parents L.B. and Louise Tomlin (Barnes).
Larry graduated from Troy High School in 1965. After high school he attended UMHB where he was one of the first male graduates in 1970. Larry was a decorated combat veteran who proudly served in the Vietnam War. He worked for many companies throughout his life including personnel and transportation, employment commission, U.P.S, McLanes, Walmart, Artco Bell, and Dr. Pepper Bottling. Larry was a dedicated Christian, family man, and friend. He was a deacon at Immanuel Baptist, Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, and Bethel Assembly. Larry volunteered every chance he got and was a board member of Feed My Sheep. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, baking biscuits, making candy, and playing dominoes. Larry will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Lynn Tomlin.
Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 55 years Alice Tomlin, daughter Tammy Becker and husband Darrell, son Lance Tomlin and wife Laura, son Travis Tomlin and wife Aundie, sister Sara Hector, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Assembly of God on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at 2 p.m. The family will be accepting visitors an hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made to St. Jude.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
Paid Obituary