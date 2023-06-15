BELTON — Services for Patsy “Pat” Irene Reynolds, 80, of Huntsville, Ark., and formerly of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.
Mrs. Reynolds died Monday, May 22, in Fayetteville, Ark.
She was born Oct. 22, 1942, in Stephenville to Tommie and Ruby Humphrey. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Belton, where she served as director of prayer ministries, and the Kiwanis Club. She attended the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton and graduated from Southeaster Oklahoma State University. She taught math and English at the junior high and high school level in Coalgate, Okla., Academy, and at Central Texas Christian School in Temple. She married Doyle Roberts on June 1, 1963; and later married Dr. J.A. Reynolds on April 14, 1990.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands; and a daughter, Sarah Roberts.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Roberts and Harold Roberts; a stepson, David Reynolds; a stepdaughter, Donna Kennedy; two sisters, Dean Evans and Linda Wharton; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.