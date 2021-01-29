Funeral Mass for Richard G. Lutz, 81, of Temple, will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, with military honors following. Visitation will be held 6:00-9:00 PM Monday, February 1, 2021, with Recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple. He passed away January 24, 2021 in Temple.
Richard was born October 24, 1939 in Blackfoot, Idaho to the late Raymond and Vivian (Kingsford) Lutz. He served in the US Army and the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Air Force after 20 years of faithful and honorable service. After his military career, Richard served as a Project Manager for Kawasaki Helicopter in Saudi Arabia and worked as an instructor for the Sparton School of Aeronautics.
Richard was a faithful member of St. Luke Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and belonged to the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Richard is survived by his wife of 22 years Agnes Lutz; sons, William (Bill) Lutz and his wife Julie, and David Lutz and his wife Melody Denoia; daughters, Patricia Mills and Elizabeth Lutz; 14 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Lutz, Steven Lutz and Bruce Lutz; and sisters, Janice Woolington and Susan Orton.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to their friends and relatives for all their support and prayers during this difficult time, and the staff of William Courtney Veterans Home for their excellent care and assistance. Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of the arrangements.
Paid Obituary