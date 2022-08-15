BELTON — Services for Joe Lee Tankersley, 98, of Temple will 10 a.m. Friday in Bellwood Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Tankersley died Friday, Aug. 12, at a Temple VA facility.
He was born May 28, 1924, in Greenwood to John and Dolley Tankersley. He was a veteran of World War II. He later worked on offshore oil rigs.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Mosley Tankersley.
Survivors include two sons, DaleTankersley of Belton and Kenneth Tankersley of Sabinal; a brother, Harvey Tankersley; a sister, Rosie Hunt; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.