Services for Francisco Campos Jr., 55, of Irving will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Temple.
Mr. Campos died Wednesday, Feb. 23.
He was born June 7, 1966, in Levelland to Francisco Campos and Olga Mable Ochoa. He graduated from Lubbock High School. He married Cynthia Barrera in 1992. He was a member of Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church. He was a construction worker.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Derek Francisco Campos and Juston Blake Campos; a daughter, Brandi Campos; five brothers, Jose Daniel Campos, Richard John Campos, Robert Michael Campos, Arturo Campos and Lee Adam Campos; a sister, Velia Campos Zapata; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.