E. Bartram (“Bart”) Meharg
E. Bartram (“Bart”) Meharg died peacefully at home on May 3, 2023 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a cousin of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on August 5, 1937 in Bay City, TX to Earl Lovell Meharg and Wilba Coleman Williams Meharg. He married Catherine Joan Hueter Meharg on June 6, 1959.
Bartram is survived by his wife of 63 years; son David and wife, Gwen, of Benbrook, TX; son Paul and wife, Michelle, of Cedar Park, TX; eight grandchildren: Ruth (Matt), Forrest (Julie), Josiah (Ingrid), Roy (Londyn), Peter (Emily), Jubilee, Rachel (Adam), and Hannah (Tyler); and four great grandchildren: Amelia, Ailey, Jane, and Cade. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Meharg Alford, of Many, LA and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Bartram grew up and attended schools in Many, LA, graduating from Natchitoches High School in 1955. He received a BA in Chemical Engineering from Rice University in 1959, an MS in Chemical Engineering from Rice University in 1961, and an MS in Computer Science from Southwest Texas State in May 1984. He worked as a computer programmer for Union Carbide for 22 years. He then worked for Texas Instruments for 18 years, where he did pioneering work in telephone voice recognition.
After retiring in 1997, Bartram and Joan enjoyed volunteering. They spent nine summers volunteering as hosts in Texas Hall at Glorieta Baptist Assembly in New Mexico. Bart volunteered with Christian Women’s Job Corps, helping women learn computer skills to obtain jobs. He was the volunteer computer programmer for Helping Hands Ministry and Apple Tree, helping with mail outs at Hope for the Hungry, and working with Campers on Mission. He and Joan made trips to help missionaries in Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, and Vancouver, WA. In between these trips he delighted in being with his two sons and their families.
Bartram especially enjoyed the mountains and took many camping vacations with his family. First in a tent and then in a foldout camper, they traveled to national parks like Rocky Mountain National Park, Yosemite National Park, Yellowstone National Park, and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. He became quite good at photographing and identifying wildflowers.
Bartram and Joan met as freshmen in the Baptist Student Union at Rice University and never dated anyone else after that first date. Every morning after breakfast they had daily Bible reading and prayer. Bible study, prayer, and church attendance were very important to him. In 2001 Bartram made a final arrangement plan for his memorial service and these are his words: “There is to be a simple memorial service. Emphasize God’s goodness, blessings, salvation.”
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am, June 10, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Belton. A time of visitation with the family is scheduled for one hour before the service in the foyer of the church.
The family appreciates the care and prayers of family, neighbors, and friends and wishes to thank the caregivers from Visiting Angels who cared for Bartram and his wife during his illness. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their prayers, care, and concern.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute to the Earl L. Meharg Endowed Scholarship Fund at Baylor University. Gifts may be mailed to: Baylor University, One Bear Place #97026, Waco, TX 76798. Donations may also be made to Helping Hands Ministry, PO Box 1923, Belton, TX. 76513.
