Alton Ray Smith, age 87, passed from this life on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Temple. He was born on the 12th day of December 1933 to parents Alvin Smith and Bertie (Carney) Smith.
Alton “Brother Ray”, a beloved pastor, has served in the Ministry for 52 years and he was an author of gospel literature. He served as a chaplain for the Houston Christian Ministry. He was a part of a radio bible program televangelist and the prison ministry. Ray married the love of his life Alida (Strybos) Smith and the two cherished their love for 57 years. The two married at Thornton Street Baptist Church in Houston. The couple set off to build a loving home and family together, which included two daughters. Ray proudly served his country for many years in the United States Navy and USS Pender County LST – 1080. Ray will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Bertie Smith, sisters Audrey LaVerne Smith and Anna Lois Davis, as well as baby sister Dorothy Fay Smith.
Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 57 years Alida Smith, daughters Lydia Smith and Joanna Johnson and husband Arty, grandchild Julie Marie Johnson, brother-in-law Patrick Davis, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Memorial Baptist Church in Temple on Sunday, November 21st, 2021, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Following the visitation, there will be a service at 3:00 pm. Services for his burial at Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery will be at a later date.