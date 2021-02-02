Services for Emilye Dixene Allison, 89, of Gatesville will be private.
Burial will be in Restland Cemetery in Gatesville.
Mrs. Allison died Thursday, Jan. 28, at a Gatesville hospital.
She was born July 8, 1931, in Lampasas to Richard Thomas and Cassie Mae McLean Bean. She attended schools in Lampasas. She married Don Craft Allison on Dec. 23, 1950. She was a member of First Methodist Church in Gatesville.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Jan. 26, 1996.
Survivors include two daughters, Kathye Schade of Pflugerville and Kaye Lucero of Foley, Ala.; two sons, Kenneth Allison and Keith Allison, both of Gatesville; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2626 S. 37th Street, Temple, TX 76504.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.