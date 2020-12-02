BELTON — No services are planned for Pamela Sue Wheeler Gulley, 64, of Belton.
Mrs. Gulley died Thursday, Nov. 26, at her residence.
She was born March 2, 1956, in Sweetwater to Claude and Betty Ward Wheeler. She graduated from Belton High School. She married Mike Gulley on July 19, 1974, in Belton. She worked for Scott & White in Temple. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Belton.
She was preceded in death by her husband in December 2016
Survivors include two sons, David Gulley of Austin and Patrick Gulley of Temple; two brothers, Bill Wheeler and Larry Wheeler, both of Belton; and four grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.