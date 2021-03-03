Services for LaVerne Coufal, 92, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Coufal died Saturday in a Temple Care Center.
She was born July 19, 1928, in Moody to August Henry Houy and Lydia Fischgrabe Houy. She graduated from Moody High School, and attended Austin Business School in Austin. She married Julius “Jay” Coufal on Nov. 7, 1946. She worked for the city of Temple Street Department. She lived in the Moffat area and was a member of Moody Leon Methodist Church where she was active with the Women’s Society of Christian Sisters. She was a member of American Business Women’s Association.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 31, 1978; two sons, Wesley Coufal and Don Coufal; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four sons, Otis Coufal of Georgetown, Ronnie Coufal of The Woodlands, David Coufal of Troy and Richard Coufal of Salado; two daughters, Janis Anderson and Deanna Mueller, both of Temple; 27 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.