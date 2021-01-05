Delvin Robert “Buddy” Pagel, age 92 of Temple, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at a local nursing home. Services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 7, 2021. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM before the services.
Delvin was born on September 29, 1928 to Hugo Pagel and Emma Stroh Pagel in Meeks, TX. After graduating from Troy High School, he served in the United States Navy as an aircraft mechanic. Afterwards, Delvin worked 46 years as a mechanic and truck driver. During that time, he also enjoyed numerous hunting trips with his buddies in Colorado and Alaska.
Delvin is preceded in death by his infant son Dale Chris Pagel; parents Hugo and Emma Pagel; his sisters Enola Pagel Sargent, Mildred Pagel, Ethelyn Pagel Rutledge; and brothers Lester Pagel, Preston Pagel, and Elmer Pagel.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Winona Meyer Pagel; daughters Cindy Pagel Reddehase and Nancy Pagel Bernacki; sons-in-law Rocky Reddehase and Ed Bernacki;, grandchildren Ryan Reddehase, Rhonda Reddehase Sommer (and A.J. Sommer), Seth Bernacki, and Claire Bernacki; and his great-grandchildren Ryder Sommer and Jenna Sommer.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Meridian of Temple for their compassionate care. We would also like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Compassus Hospice Care for their dedication to making Delvin’s final days peaceful and pain free, and for the loving support they provided to our family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Delvin’s name to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Temple where he was a long-time member. Scanio- Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at the Bellwood Memorial Park.
