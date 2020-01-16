Services for Violet S. Howell, 95, of Temple will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Howell died Tuesday, Jan. 14.
She was born June 30, 1924, in Sinking Springs, Pa., to Harry R. and Violet Hummell Shurr. She graduated from Gilford College in Greensboro, N.C., with a degree in English literature.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W. Burney Howell.
Survivors include a son, William B. Howell Jr.; four daughters, Susan Barefoot, Diane Old, Cynthia A. Havard and Janice S. Haverland; 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Bethany Children’s Home, 1863 Bethany Rd., Womelsdorf, PA 19567, or First Presbyterian Church of Rockdale, 1600 Alcoa Ave. Rockdale, TX 76567.
Visitation will be 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple..