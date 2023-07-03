ROSEBUD — Services for Roy Albert Renfro, 89, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lott.
Burial will be in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott.
Mr. Renfro died Saturday, July 1, in Waco.
He was born Dec. 8, 1933, in Riesel to John and Virgie Renfro. He married Mary Lou Self on Dec. 23, 1954.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Hicks, Sheila Ramber and Sharon Vogel; a son, Ron Renfro; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott, or to First Baptist Church in Lott.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.