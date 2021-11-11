After a seven-month hard fought battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma of unknown primary, Dr. Mark A. Pollak, 71, went peacefully to be greeted by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 6, 2021. Mark fought this battle with courage, grace, dignity, and kindness every single day.
In Temple, Texas, Mark was born to Loretha Estelle Hannon Pollak and Adolph Stanley “Dixie” Pollak on Decembr 16th. Mark attended Temple schools from Scott Elementary, Travis Junior High, and graduated as a Temple Wildcat from Temple High in 1968. Mark continued his education at Temple College, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor (being their top Biology student) he was awarded scholarships to achieve his degree. Mark then graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Mark was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Organization and received numerous awards while in dental school.
Mark met the love of his life, Barbara Kay “Dottie” Buchanan, while attending and dancing at a Jerry Lee Lewis concert on January 21st. They married a short time later on April 14, 1984.
Mark was highly respected in the dental community. In Albuquerque, New Mexico, he had a very successful private practice. Mark was a member of the American Dental Association, New Mexico Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry. After retiring from private practice, Mark served in the dental field by working on military bases. He first served at Ft. Hood, TX and then at Shepard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. Mark loved the time during his service, getting to help the soldiers and airmen and visiting with them about their lives and their goals.
Mark was very involved in his son, Michael’s, life. He cheered him on in every sport he participated in, being the loudest fan in the stands, and never missing a game. He was a Scout Master from Tiger Cubs through Michael receiving his Eagle Scout. Mark accompanied Michael on backpacking in the wilderness, canoeing Boundary Waters, backpacking into the North Rim of the Grand Canyon (coming home with his silver hair a rusty red color from the dust of the canyon), and more camping trips than anyone can count.
Mark loved helping others, whether in the dental office, helping them around their home or with words of encouragement. Mark believed in being happy and wanted to bring happiness to his family, work-family, and friends. Mark was a Christian first, a devoted husband and father, the most doting papa, and the best friend anyone could ask for. Mark never met a stranger and loved life.
Mark is survived by his wife of 37 ½ years, Dottie Pollak of Temple, TX, their son Michael Alan Pollak and his girlfriend Brandi of the Woodlands, TX, and his grandson, his pride and joy, Oliver Lucas Pollak and Brandi’s daughter Ad’ve.
Mark is also survived by one brother, Michael Hannon Pollak, and wife Carol of Amarillo, TX: niece Berkley Cullum, and children Morgan, and TJ, of Amarillo, TX. Mark is also survived by six very special cousins: Joyce Holmes, Vicki Thomas, Jimmy Hannon, Gary Hannon, Patty Camp, and Colleen Cox that were very dear and close to his heart.
He is also survived by nieces Jodi Livingston, Tracie Roach-Green, Jodi Bartlett, and adopted daughter Edna Maryon, all who helped Dottie with his care during his sickness in and out of the hospitals.
Funeral services will be held at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home at 10:00 am on November 13, 2021, with pastor Cory Smith officiating. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, in the Scanio-Harper Funeral Home chapel. A private burial will immediately follow the service, and then a reception for all family and friends will be held at The View at the Creek, 1401 South Ridge Rd, Salado, TX 76571. Please support this charity in helping foster children in honor of Dr. Mark Pollak, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lighthouse Family Network Inc P.O. Box 1164, Salado, TX 76571, or a charity of your choice.