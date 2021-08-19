Wesley Arlen Allen
Wesley Arlen Allen, age 51 of Temple, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 6, 2021 after a short illness in a local hospital.
Wesley was born on January 29, 1970 in Seguin to Arlen and LaQuinn Allen. After Wesley moved to the Belton area he attended Belton High School and was very proud to play Belton Tiger Football. Wesley graduated from high school in the class of 1988. He went on to play three years of college football. He married his college sweetheart, Debra Erickson, on August 14, 1992. Wesley graduated from University of Central Texas with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in December, 1992. He worked for Sherwin-Williams for the last thirty years.
Wesley had an immeasurable love for his family, America, the Dallas Cowboys and Whataburger. He was such a proud husband and dad but most of all he loved being “Pops” to his two beautiful granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Eugene and Bertha Allen of Santa Anna; Jack and Fannie Cooper of Rockwood and his parents, Arlen and LaQuinn Allen of Temple. Survivors include his wife, Debra Allen of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Jena Allen of Salem, Wisconsin; daughter and son-in-law, Madison and Brian Honeycutt of Moffat; his two granddaughters, Macy Faith Honeycutt and Addison Grace Allen. Also surviving is his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Gil Gregory of Troy; along with his cat, “Crash” and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, August 20th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Online guestbook at www.scanioharperfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary