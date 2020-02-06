ROCKDALE — Services with military honors for Ralph Thomas Ainsworth, 74, of Lyons will be 10 a.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with the Rev. Dave Barclay officiating
Another service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday in the New Hope Cemetery near Jewett.
Mr. Ainsworth died Sunday, Feb. 2, in Caldwell.
He was born March 12, 1945, in Pasadena to Ralph Thomas and Mary Hibdon Ainsworth, Sr. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include a sister, Anna Walters of Taos, N.M.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.