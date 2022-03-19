WACO — Services for Louis Rivers Jr., 56, will be 11 a.m. today at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Bartlett
Mr. Rivers died Sunday, March 6, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 16, 1965, to Gloria Jean and Louis Rivers Sr. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Mathis-Rivers; five children, Brandy Rivers, Brianna Rivers, Maya Rivers, Leutrell Rivers and Cheynne Rivers; and seven siblings, Kim Rivers, Thea Williams, Kelly Conrad, Onica Latimore, Robert T. Rivers, Raymond Jefferson and Vincent Rivers.
Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. today at the church.
W. H. Littles & Sons Mortuaries in Waco is in charge of arrangements.