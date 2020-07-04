ROSEBUD — Carolyn Klett, 85, of Harker Heights died Friday, July 3, at her residence.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Phil Shuler officiating.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud.
Mrs. Klett was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Temple to John and Grace Hilliard Clark. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1951. She graduated from North Texas State University. She was a teacher in the Austin, Navasota and Killeen Independent School Districts. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Killeen.
Survivors include four daughters, Susan Hudgens of Olive Branch, Miss., Cindy James of Boerne, Grace McCoy of The Woodlands and Lisa Klett of Harker Heights; a brother, John Clark of Sun City; a sister, George Ann Alford of Carrollton; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.