Bailey Paige Rhodes
A celebration of life for Bailey Paige Rhodes, 9, of Temple will be held Saturday, 10:30 AM at Taylors Valley Baptist Church in Temple with Jared Burt officiating. Service will be live streamed on Taylors Valley Baptist Church’s YouTube Channel with a private burial before the celebration of life service.
Visitation will be come and go and will be held on Friday September 18th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
Bailey was born on December 31, 2010 in Temple, Texas the daughter of Shawn and Kelly (Lee) Rhodes. She accepted Christ and was Baptized at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in 2019 and was an active member of the church participating in TVBC Kids. She attended Sparta Elementary where she shared her love for singing by being a member of the Tiger Choir. She also loved The Beautiful Game and played numerous seasons for CenTex Storm Soccer Club.
Bailey was a big hugger and she LOVED Jesus and everyone around her knew it. She brought joy to everyone she met and she loved unconditionally; she was fearless, feisty and never gave up on anything or anyone. Bailey’s life and our loss has made waves that have impacted so many. Bailey was not a little pebble thrown in the pond, she was a boulder who made waves that will carry on far and wide.
Survivors include her parents, Shawn and Kelly Rhodes; a brother, Riley Scott Rhodes; grandparents, Robert Steven and Pamela Jan Rhodes and Richard Gail and Wilma Lee, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many best friends.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Childrens Ministry at Taylors Valley Baptist Church.
